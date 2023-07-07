Show You Care
Demolition of railroad bridge for ConnectCR initiative moving forward

By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plans for a new landmark pedestrian bridge across the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids are set to push ahead with the removal of an old railroad bridge currently in the way.

The Cedar Rapids City Council will vote Tuesday to start the search for a contractor to remove a railroad bridge between the NewBo area and Mount Trashmore that had partially collapsed in the 2008 flood. The project is expected to cost $160,000 and materials from the bridge would be recycled.

ConnectCR plans to then build a large pedestrian bridge, called the Alliant LightLine, with a giant pole in the middle to connect the Cedar River trail and create a new visual landmark in the city. It’s part of the group’s overall mission to improve recreation that is focused now on the bridge and redeveloping Cedar Lake.

The railroad bridge demolition is expected to start in September and take about a year to complete.

