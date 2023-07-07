Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clouds build on Friday with showers, a few storms moving in

Clouds build and the chance for showers increases later on Friday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-moving area of low pressure will slide through the state to end the work week, giving us a period of unsettled weather.

Friday still starts off with a lot of sunshine, though, with clouds building throughout the late morning into early afternoon. Eventually, some showers come with this cloud cover, with chances picking up more and more the later into the afternoon and evening it gets. A few storms will be possibly embedded, too, so don’t be shocked by a rumble of thunder or two. Severe weather is unlikely. With some luck, we could squeeze out 0.50″ in some areas out of this system. Highs reach the upper 70s ahead of the shower chance.

Showers move out early on Saturday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. The only change between then and Sunday will be an even clearer sky to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs, and dew points stay reasonable throughout, too. It looks like a pretty nice weekend to enjoy!

Early next week, highs do take a bit of a jump as they climb back into the mid and upper 80s. This is as a cold front approaches from the north, bringing some chance for showers and storms again by Monday night into Tuesday. This front gets stalled out around the region, potentially giving us occasional chances for storms through the middle of the week. These chances depend on that front’s position, though, so we’ll be tracking its progress closely.

Highs could vary with this, too; right now, we’re expecting mid 80s, but they could fluctuate depending on the front. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Drought Monitor as of July 6, 2023
Perfect July Days
First Alert Forecast: Friday, July 6, 2023
An area of high pressure keeps our weather quiet for Thursday.
Scattered clouds, but quite a pleasant afternoon