Clouds build on Friday with showers, a few storms moving in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-moving area of low pressure will slide through the state to end the work week, giving us a period of unsettled weather.

Friday still starts off with a lot of sunshine, though, with clouds building throughout the late morning into early afternoon. Eventually, some showers come with this cloud cover, with chances picking up more and more the later into the afternoon and evening it gets. A few storms will be possibly embedded, too, so don’t be shocked by a rumble of thunder or two. Severe weather is unlikely. With some luck, we could squeeze out 0.50″ in some areas out of this system. Highs reach the upper 70s ahead of the shower chance.

Showers move out early on Saturday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. The only change between then and Sunday will be an even clearer sky to wrap up the weekend. Temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs, and dew points stay reasonable throughout, too. It looks like a pretty nice weekend to enjoy!

Early next week, highs do take a bit of a jump as they climb back into the mid and upper 80s. This is as a cold front approaches from the north, bringing some chance for showers and storms again by Monday night into Tuesday. This front gets stalled out around the region, potentially giving us occasional chances for storms through the middle of the week. These chances depend on that front’s position, though, so we’ll be tracking its progress closely.

Highs could vary with this, too; right now, we’re expecting mid 80s, but they could fluctuate depending on the front. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.