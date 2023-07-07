City of Cedar Rapids launches new tree watering volunteer program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids launched its new program, “Tree Bud” to ensure trees in the city’s right-of-way were getting enough water.

The city had a contract with Tree’s Forever and another contractor to water and maintain the trees in the right-of-way for the first two years after they were planted. The “Tree Bud” program is based on the city’s “Snow Buddies” program where people can sign-up to help shovel snow for a person in need. This program allows people to sign-up with the city to water a tree in the right-of-way.

Jim Clark is the city’s first volunteer.

“I drag the garden hose out back to the front, and you can see there’s a hole that they cut in the bag,” said Clark. “I stick the hose down in there.”

Clark received a sticker that was placed on the waterbag of one of the trees he’s been watering.

“I’m watering once a week,” he said.

That sticker indicated to the contractor and Tree’s Forever that his tree was being watered.

“The contractor and Tree’s Forever still need to make sure the tree is doing OK, but this allows them to look and move on to the next tree,” said ReLeaf Program Manager. “It takes anywhere from 3-5 minutes to fill the full bag, so if they can skip it, they can move on to the next tree.”

Teator said this year was a learning process. Since last year, 3,500 trees were planted in the city’s right-of-way. That number will only grow as they work towards planting 42,000 trees over the next decade.

“We want to figure out ways to make sure that we can be as efficient as possible at getting the trees water,” she said. “Starting next year, we’re going to plant even more trees, so we want to get this watering figured out.”

More trees will require more volunteers to make sure each tree is getting the attention it needs.

“All we have to do is put the effort into watering them,” said Clark. “Probably, when my grandchildren are my age, there will be a nice canopy over Cedar Rapids once again.”

If you want to volunteer, you can reach out to the Cedar Rapids Forestry Department, and a sticker will be delivered to you. You can also stop at the Parks and Recreations Office where you’ll be asked for your address and which tree you want to water. That way they can put those stickers on the gator bag.

