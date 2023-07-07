Show You Care
Cedar Rapids to set aside plot in hopes of a casino

By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is poised to lock in a plan for a casino, despite being a year away from having any hope to ask for one.

The City Council on Tuesday will hold a hearing on signing an option to purchase agreement with the Cedar Rapids Development Group, a coalition of mostly local investors that the city designated as its preferred developer for a casino. It would essentially set aside city-owned property at the site of the former Cooper’s Mill building, between F and I Avenues and First and Fifth Streets SW, as the site of a future casino.

Under the agreement, the development group would pay the city $165,000 to essentially place the property on hold through 2025 with an option to extend that hold another year for an additional $55,000. If the group obtains a license to operate a casino, it would then purchase the land for a price set by an independent appraisal.

The agreement also requires the development to include flood protection measures since the city purchased it for $5.2 million in 2016 for the purposes of an eventual flood protection system.

The City had selected the Cedar Rapids Development Group as its preferred developer for a casino in 2022, guaranteeing city support into 2029. The group, along with the Linn County Gaming Association and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment had unveiled plans for a $250 million casino complex in 2022. It was in the process of applying for a gaming license with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission when the Iowa legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds enacted a surprise 2-year moratorium on any new casino licenses in the state, citing concerns a new casino would hurt existing casinos in Iowa.

Even when the Moratorium ends in June of 2024, casino developers still need to convince the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission a Cedar Rapids casino would not hurt existing casinos and help grow Iowa’s gambling industry. The IRGC rejected a 2014 proposal for a Cedar Rapids casino citing those concerns it would hurt revenue at nearby casinos, particularly in Riverside and Waterloo.

A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.
A computer-generated render of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids.(Courtesy: Linn County Gaming Association/Cedar Rapids Development Group)

