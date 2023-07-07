Show You Care
Cedar Rapids house fire displaces residents

A firetruck of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
A firetruck of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:15 am, emergency crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of 6th Ave SE for a report of a structure fire.

Responders arrived to find a small porch on fire at the rear of the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it made its way inside. The exterior of the building and porch were damaged as a result.

Five adults, two children, and several animals were displaced as a result. No one was injured.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

