Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans

In May, the Ankeny city council passed an ordinance requiring food vendors to pay a $400 fee to participate in the RAGBRAI Bash.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An ordinance in Ankeny is causing some food trucks to cancel plans for this year’s RAGBRAI Bash.

In May, the Ankeny city council passed the ordinance, which requires food vendors to pay a $400 fee to participate in the RAGBRAI Bash.

The city says the new rule will help offset the cost of the huge event, but some vendors say they can’t afford it.

Firetrucker Brewery began booking for RAGBRAI Bash in January. The owner, Scott Kaven, said he wishes they had more of a notice of the change so they could work with vendors beforehand.

“This is helping the infrastructure of Uptown and helping to shut down these streets and throw the parties,” Kaven said. “We support all of that. Really we do, we support the city one hundred percent during all that, we have no problem with that. We just wish it could have come sooner.”

The Ankeny city council said the fees will help ensure public health and safety during RAGBRAI. They also said the ordinance was posted on their website and other cities along the route have similar rules in place.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass
Two injured after wrong way accident on I-380 overpass

Latest News

In May, the Ankeny city council passed an ordinance requiring food vendors to pay a $400 fee to...
Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans
Republican presidential candidates make Iowa a staple on the campaign trail
Advocacy groups in Iowa say their work is not done, as the Governor has called a special...
Advocacy groups in Iowa on both sides express hopes for special session over abortion access
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, July 7