Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An ordinance in Ankeny is causing some food trucks to cancel plans for this year’s RAGBRAI Bash.

In May, the Ankeny city council passed the ordinance, which requires food vendors to pay a $400 fee to participate in the RAGBRAI Bash.

The city says the new rule will help offset the cost of the huge event, but some vendors say they can’t afford it.

Firetrucker Brewery began booking for RAGBRAI Bash in January. The owner, Scott Kaven, said he wishes they had more of a notice of the change so they could work with vendors beforehand.

“This is helping the infrastructure of Uptown and helping to shut down these streets and throw the parties,” Kaven said. “We support all of that. Really we do, we support the city one hundred percent during all that, we have no problem with that. We just wish it could have come sooner.”

The Ankeny city council said the fees will help ensure public health and safety during RAGBRAI. They also said the ordinance was posted on their website and other cities along the route have similar rules in place.

