1 killed, 2 injured in Scott County crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.

At 6:27 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call for a crash in the 21100 block of Utica Ridge Road, a two-lane highway just north of 210th Street and 210th Avenue.

According to deputies, the initial investigation found that a green 2005 Ford Ranger was southbound on 210th Avenue, and a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town and Country and a red 2016 Honda Civic were northbound on 210th Avenue.

The Honda was directly behind the Chrysler.

Deputies said the Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck the Chrysler minivan head-on. The Honda Civic then struck the rear portion of the minivan and went into the east ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda, a 19-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Genesis East.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chrysler Town and Country, a 33-year-old woman, was trapped inside the vehicle and was extracted by firefighters. She was transported to Genesis East with serious injuries, deputies said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Ranger, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

