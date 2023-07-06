Show You Care
Zach Johnson says he doesn’t take fan support at the John Deere Classic for granted

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - One of the most consistent presences at the John Deere Classic is Zach Johnson’s cheering gallery.

“I’m very grateful. Regardless of what my scorecard shows, regardless if I’m playing really good, mediocre or poor they’re still there,” Johnson said. “I probably shouldn’t be surprised because I know how the people are here.”

Johnson grew up in Cedar Rapids, just an hour and a half from TPC Deere Run.

“I don’t take them for granted,” he said.

