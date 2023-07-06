Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but that their investigation is continuing.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday.

Houston police detectives said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but that their investigation is continuing.

The announcement came a week after police said they found Farias after receiving a call about a person lying on the ground in front of a southeast Houston church.

Authorities had not previously said where Farias, now 25, spent the eight years since he was reported missing after taking his two dogs for a walk near his family’s home in northeast Houston. He was hospitalized after police found him last week and detectives interviewed him and his mother on Wednesday.

A Texas man was found alive eight years after he went missing when he was 17. (KPRC, PHOTOS OF SEARCH FORM TEXAS EQUUSEARCH, CNN)

“After investigators talked with him yesterday, it was discovered that Rudy returned home the following day on March 8, 2015,” Lt. Christopher Zamora said during a news conference. “The mother, Janie, continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing.”

After Farias was reported missing, Houston police and Texas Equusearch, a civilian search and recovery team, looked for him without success, although his dogs were later found.

In the years following, there were several possible sightings of Farias, according to a private investigator hired by the teen’s mother a few months after he went missing. They included one sighting in 2018 that police responded to, but the investigation remained open as a missing person case.

Upon police announcing they’d found her son, Santana released a statement saying, he “is receiving the care he needs to overcome his trauma, but at this time, he is nonverbal and not able to communicate with us.”

Police Chief Troy Finner declined Thursday to answer questions about the mental health of Farias or his mother. He said police are “right at the beginning” of their investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
The John Deere Classic is back, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

Latest News

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before...
3-year-old struck, killed by car after wandering out of apartment overnight, sheriff says
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 1,200 vehicles
Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty