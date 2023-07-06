Scattered clouds, but quite a pleasant afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A beautiful day continues today, with ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Highs are still headed for the upper 70s for most, with dew points staying low and a northwest breeze. We’ve seen some pop-up cumulus clouds as temperatures have warmed up, owing to some slight instability in the atmosphere with cooler air aloft. However, moisture is limited and the unstable layer is shallow; rain is unlikely.

Clouds increase on Friday after a cool start, with a chance for showers or a storm later in the day. That chance continues until early on Saturday, when it moves to our east. This sets up a generally decent weekend, with highs back in the low 80s.

Things warm up a bit more next week, with a chance for showers and storms returning by Monday night and intermittently through the middle of the week.

