Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police tie North Liberty home invader to 2022 sexual assault

Waterloo police said they arrested Asante Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, of North Liberty, on Friday...
Waterloo police said they arrested Asante Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, of North Liberty, on Friday after two alleged home invasions and sexual assaults in Black Hawk County.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty man accused of invading two Black Hawk County victims’ homes and burglarizing and sexually assaulting them, has been tied to a sexual assault investigation back in 2022.

Investigators said DNA taken from the Cedar Falls crime scene traced Asante Adams to another home invasion and sexual assault that happened in Waterloo in March. Now officials with the Iowa City Police, have connected Adams to a sexual assault that occurred on the 600 block of South Lucas Street back in September 2022.

According to police, Adams burst through the victim’s door, threatened the victim, took her phone and money, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Iowa City Police have charged Adams with Robbery in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, and two counts of Sexual Assault. He was previously charged with two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault and Burglary in the First Degree for the Black Hawk County cases.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
The John Deere Classic is back, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

Latest News

They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and not more than life...
Dubuque brother and sister plead guilty to distributing hundreds of pounds of meth
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
First Alert Forecast: Thursday midday, July 6
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
LIVE: Sentencing for Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher