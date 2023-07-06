Police tie North Liberty home invader to 2022 sexual assault

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty man accused of invading two Black Hawk County victims’ homes and burglarizing and sexually assaulting them, has been tied to a sexual assault investigation back in 2022.

Investigators said DNA taken from the Cedar Falls crime scene traced Asante Adams to another home invasion and sexual assault that happened in Waterloo in March. Now officials with the Iowa City Police, have connected Adams to a sexual assault that occurred on the 600 block of South Lucas Street back in September 2022.

According to police, Adams burst through the victim’s door, threatened the victim, took her phone and money, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Iowa City Police have charged Adams with Robbery in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, and two counts of Sexual Assault. He was previously charged with two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault and Burglary in the First Degree for the Black Hawk County cases.

