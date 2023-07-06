Show You Care
Perfect July Days

By Joe Winters
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a welcome air mass we have across Iowa. After lows dipped into the 50s highs reached the upper 70s. More importantly, the dew points stayed low taking that muggy feel out of the air. After a slight chance of showers and storms on Friday and early Saturday we dry things out for Sunday. Warmer and muggy air starts to heat up once again for the early part of next week. Have a great night!

