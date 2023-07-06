Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One killed following crash in Marshall County

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:50 am, emergency crews responded to Highway 30 and 3rd Ave SW for a report of a collision.

According to investigators, a 2005 Chevy Silverado was turning left and collided with a 2020 Ford F250 that was traveling westbound on Highway 30. The collision caused the vehicles to crash through multiple stop signs. Another vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, traveled through a fence before stopping as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was killed as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as Bruce Ryan York from Ames, IA.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
The John Deere Classic is back, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

Latest News

Waterloo police said they arrested Asante Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, of North Liberty, on Friday...
Police tie North Liberty home invader to 2022 sexual assault
They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and not more than life...
Dubuque brother and sister plead guilty to distributing hundreds of pounds of meth
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
First Alert Forecast: Thursday midday, July 6