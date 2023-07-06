One killed following crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:50 am, emergency crews responded to Highway 30 and 3rd Ave SW for a report of a collision.

According to investigators, a 2005 Chevy Silverado was turning left and collided with a 2020 Ford F250 that was traveling westbound on Highway 30. The collision caused the vehicles to crash through multiple stop signs. Another vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, traveled through a fence before stopping as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was killed as a result of his injuries. He has been identified as Bruce Ryan York from Ames, IA.

The investigation is ongoing.

