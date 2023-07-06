LULAC says court case a victory for Iowa Spanish-speaking voters

Des Moines, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa English Language Reaffirmation Act was signed into law in 2002, mandating English as the state’s official language for all state documents such as voter materials.

For 15 years, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has worked to get voter materials in Spanish for Iowans.

Last week, they finally won the battle in district court sealing the right to voting materials in Spanish when needed. That’s something LULAC’S Joseph Enriquez Henry is proud of.

“Language should never be a barrier it should be a vehicle in which to understand and ensure our constitutional right to vote,” he said.

Enriquez Henry explained how this court victory will allow translations for many things.

“Instructions, applications, voter registration forms, all of those items need to be translated the day that people go in to vote theirs a folder the ballots are put in those all need to be translated as well.”

Brena Corona’s grandparents became United States citizens after immigrating from Mexico. Her grandfather attended college and learned to speak English, but her grandmother didn’t have the same opportunities.

“If he weren’t around, she wouldn’t have any help. how is she going to read it? how is she going to follow the directions,” Corona said.

“There are still elder citizens here who can vote, but who would have that problem with understanding the directions in English. So, I think that this is a fantastic idea that we are able to translate the voting paperwork, so that somebody could either vote at the booth or they could apply for an absentee ballot,” she added.

Representatives from LULAC said that the translation of these voter materials can take place as soon as now, and hopefully be completed by our next election.

Local 5 reached out to Iowa Sectary of State Paul Pate’s office about the court decision, but we have yet to receive a response.

