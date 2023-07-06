Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Judge set to sentence teen over the death of his Spanish teacher

A judge is set to sentence one of the teens who killed their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge is set to sentence one of the teens who killed their Spanish teacher in Fairfield.

Willard Miller was 16 when prosecutors charged him with murdering Nohema Graber.

She was a teacher at Fairfield High School.

Her body was found hidden in a city park in November 2021.

Prosecutors say she was beaten to death over a bad grade Miller had in her class.

Miller pled guilty to her murder in April.

Because he was a minor at the time, he isn’t guaranteed a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors will likely recommend 30 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for Thursday morning at nine at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.

Jeremy Goodale is the other teen charged in Graber’s murder.

He also pleaded guilty.

His sentencing is set for August 23rd.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
The John Deere Classic is back, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

Latest News

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), founded in 1929, is the oldest and most...
LULAC says court case a victory for Iowa Spanish-speaking voters
LULAC says court case a victory for Iowa Spanish-speaking voters
Judge set to sentence teen over death of his Spanish teacher
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, July 6