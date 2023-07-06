Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa climate action leaders optimistic in face of new records

Some Eastern Iowa cities have announced plans to curb climate change after reports indicated Tuesday was the hottest day recorded for Earth.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The planet’s temperature was the hottest on record Tuesday, according to multiple tracking agencies.

Multiple Eastern Iowa cities are working to do their part to curb climate change.

Iowa City adopted a Climate Action Plan back in 2018 and set a goal of reducing greenhouse emissions by 45% by the year 2030.

“We’re actually doing pretty well. In 2020, we dipped below the 2030 goals. So 10 years early, we were able to achieve that 45% reduction,” said Sarah Gardner, Climate Action Coordinator for Iowa City.

Emissions did go back up in 2021, but last year they dropped slightly again. The upshot of all this, according to Gardner: “We’re very confident we’ll be able to meet that 2030 goal.”

Cedar Rapids adopted its own plan in 2021 with the goal of being a “carbon-free community” by 2050 and becoming more resilient in the face of climate hazards..

“We have had to deal with so many natural disasters, and building back from those disasters, that resilience has really played a key part,” said Sara Maples, the Sustainability Program Manager for Cedar Rapids. Maples mentioned floods and even the recent dip in air quality due to smoke from Canadian wildfires that hung over Eastern Iowa at the end of June.

”The heat, the air quality challenges, this really actually brings awareness to the issues,” said Maples. “I think that this can be really motivating for people to actually see the impact of it and want to make a change.”

Gardner said there was no going back to the climate we used to have, but she said the future didn’t have to be an unliveable place.

“It helps me, as somebody who works in climate, to know that, even though the stakes are very high, we are making real and meaningful progress,” said Gardner.

You can learn more about the cities’ approaches to climate change here and here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

Latest News

One of the victims in the Clinton double shootings has died.
Clinton shooting victim has died from injuries
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Wherever Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark goes, her fans will follow. That...
Waves of fans show up to support Caitlin Clark in John Deere Classic
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Hiawatha man charged with sexually abusing child