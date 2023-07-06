Show You Care
How could Twitter’s new view limits affect safety agencies in Iowa?

Among the many changes made to Twitter by Elon Musk is a policy that has some Iowa agencies concerned.
By Meghan MacPherson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (WOI) - Among the many changes made to Twitter by Elon Musk is a policy that has some Iowa agencies concerned.

The social media platform warned users in April that automated tweets would start being limited, allowing 1,500 of them per month free. Any amount greater than that would cost users $100 each month.

When severe weather threatens Iowa, the National Weather Service of Des Moines warns their followers using automated tweets.

But now, NWS worries that some of those important posts may not be seen.

Officials offered a reminder to the public: people should “have multiple ways of receiving weather information,” adding that social media “is considered to be supplemental to official sources of weather forecasts.”

Other local agencies in Iowa, like the Madison County Emergency Management, use Twitter for severe weather and general safety alerts.

Director Diogenes Ayala, who manages the organization’s Twitter account, said these new policies can have dangerous outcomes.

“As we put posts out randomly throughout the day, we don’t have a set time, storm incidents are 24 hours,” Ayala said. “So, it’s really bad because if you have hit your limit already and we put a post out there, you’re not gonna see it.”

As Ayala adapts to the new limits on automated tweets, he’s still planning on using the platform to alert the public when needed. After all, it’s done a lot of good for the community thus far.

“Hopefully they change this policy… Twitter has been really good to use, not just for emergency management, for law enforcement, for all types of public safety agencies,” Ayala said. “It’s the best way to get the message out there.”

