Great weather for early July in place for Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of high pressure gives eastern Iowa a really nice day for early July.

That high pressure is present in tandem with a cool air mass, which will keep temperatures near or below normal. This is despite the widespread sunshine that is expected throughout the day. A bit of a northwesterly breeze will be present, too, and all of these things combine to keep highs in the upper 70s. Dew points are down big time, too, so things will be quite comfortable for outdoor activities today.

Clouds will build on Friday, eventually leading to a chance for showers and maybe a few storms later in the day into Friday night. Some of this could linger into parts of Saturday, though things should also trend drier by the evening. Highs will be up in the upper 70s to lower 80s as we finish the work week and head through the weekend.

Early next week, we’ll see a bit of a warm-up. Highs return to the upper 80s by then, ahead of a cold front that will approach the state. As this boundary slowly moves through, a few chances for showers and storms reappear. While we have multiple days with storm chances on our 9-day forecast, there will be plenty of dry times mixed in there, too. Highs will stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

