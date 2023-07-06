Show You Care
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band

The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.(CNN, Facebook | Eagles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Eagles have announced their final tour titled “The Long Goodbye.”

The legendary band said its tour kicks off in New York in September.

The “Hotel California” music makers said they know how fortunate they are, and are grateful for their fans.

The tour will initially have 13 stops and is set to culminate in St. Paul, Minnesota, in November.

But according to a statement, The Eagles members of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Deacon Frey will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Vince Gill will continue to fill in for the late Glenn Frey.

The band’s longtime friend and fellow rock Hall of Famer Steely Dan will be the special opening act.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale July 14.

