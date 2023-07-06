Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque brother and sister plead guilty to distributing hundreds of pounds of meth

They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and not more than life...
They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and not more than life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A brother and sister have pled guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Evidence at the hearing showed that 42-year-old Jacob Patrick Demalo and 35-year-old 35-year-old Codi Lyn Demalo collectively sold hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine between 2019 and 2022. Jacob reportedly arranged for drug transactions to occur in Dubuque near schools and playgrounds. Then after he was incarcerated, Codi took over his operation.

At the hearing, court records noted that Codi was instructed to go to California with $25,000 to buy drugs, but she traveled to Las Vegas instead and lost all of the money.

Both Jacob and Codi admitted that they conspired to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and at least 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and not more than life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
The John Deere Classic is back, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

Latest News

Waterloo police said they arrested Asante Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, of North Liberty, on Friday...
Police tie North Liberty home invader to 2022 sexual assault
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that 29,025 K-12 students have applied for a Students...
29,000 Iowans apply for school vouchers, but space limited
First Alert Forecast: Thursday midday, July 6
Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
LIVE: Sentencing for Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher