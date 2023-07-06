Dubuque brother and sister plead guilty to distributing hundreds of pounds of meth

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A brother and sister have pled guilty in federal court to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a protected location.

Evidence at the hearing showed that 42-year-old Jacob Patrick Demalo and 35-year-old 35-year-old Codi Lyn Demalo collectively sold hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine between 2019 and 2022. Jacob reportedly arranged for drug transactions to occur in Dubuque near schools and playgrounds. Then after he was incarcerated, Codi took over his operation.

At the hearing, court records noted that Codi was instructed to go to California with $25,000 to buy drugs, but she traveled to Las Vegas instead and lost all of the money.

Both Jacob and Codi admitted that they conspired to distribute at least 500 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and at least 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

They each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and not more than life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

