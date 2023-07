WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting that US 63 northbound is currently blocked off at County Road C66 (1 mile north of Waterloo) following a crash at approximately 4:00 pm.

Details are sparse at this time.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route.

UPDATE: Officials say the road is re-opened.

