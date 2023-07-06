Complaints to police increase over holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fireworks in city limits led to more complaints to local police departments over the holiday weekend.

Cedar Rapids had the most citations with 11, Iowa City had 7, North Liberty had 6, and Marion had 2.

In Cedar Rapids, the only legal fireworks are Sparklers, Caps, and Snakes.

All other fireworks are prohibited in city limits without a license.

The maximum fine for a violation is 625 dollars.

Cedar Rapids parks are having issues with litter leftover from fireworks.

City workers cleaned Ellis Park yesterday - where Cedar Rapids Police received multiple noise complaints.

Trash was also a problem at Time Check Park and nearby roadsides.

