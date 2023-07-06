Clinton shooting victim has died from injuries

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the victims in the Clinton double shootings has died.

On July 2nd at approximately 8:34 pm, the Clinton Police Department was called to Mercy One Hospital regarding a shooting. An adult male was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Then, on July 3rd, at 12:42 am, Clinton Police were called back to Mercy One in regards to another shooting. This time an adult female was found with several gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of N. 4th Street. She was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in critical condition.

Police now say that the victim of the July 3rd shooting has succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as 20-year-old Emma Chadwick.

Investigators identified the suspect in both of those shootings as Randy Allen Jackson. He reportedly engaged in a standoff with Illinois State Police the evening of July 3rd before he was shot and killed after refusing to comply.

No officials were struck or injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.