Caitlin Clark brings black and gold to the green of the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois (KCRG) - No matter where Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark goes, her fans will follow. On Wednesday, she played in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am and was the most popular player on the golf course.

“I think it’s really different and that’s what makes it so unique and so special. Not many people have this opportunity and to do it essentially 45 minutes from where I get to play basketball in our state, is pretty cool,” Clark said.

From hole to hole, the Iowa senior basketball guard attracted quite the gallery. Young fans such as Adelyn Luloff from Walcott, Iowa made sure to try get the superstar’s autograph.

“My mom was like, ,hey, do you want to go see Caitlin Clark? I was like yeah, why not,” Luloff explained.

The recently crowned Honda Cup Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, said she enjoyed stepping out of her comfort zone and onto the golf course for the day. She feels that some of her basketball skills easily translate to the green.

“I think just taking a deep breath, that’s the same thing with basketball. Don’t’ feel the pressure so much,” she explained. “I think the mental side of basketball or golf is way more important than the physical skill.”

With plenty of eyes looking up at her, Clark once again impressed those who came out to show their support.

“I knew she would be good because she’s good at basketball. She’s good at most sports, but I wasn’t expecting her to be that good.,” Meyer Wikoff added.

What she enjoys most about these events are getting to interact with young fans.

“I used to run around golf courses and want to go to golf events when I was a young kid and basketball events. It can really change their life if they have one interaction with you,” Clark said.

Along the back 9, Clark got to pick the brain of fellow Iowan and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. Johnson also happens to be a big fan of the 21-year-old.

“Obviously, we know when she passes half court, she’s lethal,” Johnson said. “I’m more of fan in the way she and more specifically Lisa [Bluder] and her team, Jan [Jensen] and her team, go about everything else. It’s off the court that makes it easy to be a fan,” he added.

The duo knows just how special it is to get the opportunity to play the sport they love in their home state.

“It really starts and ends with the people,” Johnson said.

Clark and Johnson’s team shot five under par on the day, but Johnson isn’t done playing on this course. He’ll tee off at 7:40 A.M in the John Deere Classic on Thursday.

