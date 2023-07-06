Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3-year-old struck, killed by car after wandering out of apartment overnight, sheriff says

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before...
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle after wandering out of a Florida apartment in the middle of the night, officials said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa where the child was pronounced dead.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the area is “incredibly populated” with several homes and apartment complexes. But within one hour, deputies located the child’s parents, who were looking for their toddler.

Investigators found that the toddler wandered out of an open door at the Valencia Apartments.

“This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies,” Chronister said. “As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Currently, no one is facing any charges.

Further details were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
‘An egregious act of racism’ Muscatine Independence Day costume offends Indigenous Iowans
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
The John Deere Classic is back, starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.
Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

Latest News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
A camera operator at Yankee Stadium was carried out on a stretcher after he was hit in the head...
Camera operator at Yankee Stadium hit in the head by overthrown ball, carried out on stretcher
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin’s strategy
Waterloo police said they arrested Asante Walker-Garcia Adams, 25, of North Liberty, on Friday...
Police tie North Liberty home invader to 2022 sexual assault