Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan

A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan. (Source: WXMI/SKYLER VELDHUIS/MCKENZIE SCHNEIDER/AMANDA WAHLERS/CNN)
By WXMI staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGAN, Mich (WXMI) - “There was an explosion of light and sparks and people screaming,” Melissa Knuckles said.

She said she will never forget what happened Monday night during the fireworks show at Allegan’s July 3 Jubilee.

Video given by viewers shows the mishap.

“My husband was in a chair here. And he grabbed my daughter and threw her to the ground and went over top of her,” Knuckles said.

And her 8-year-old son was nowhere in sight.

“When my son ran away to get to safety and my husband told me, he said ‘Grab him,’ and I looked and I couldn’t find him, it was immediate panic,” Knuckles

She screamed his name three times. He came running back.

In Allegan County, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of spectators. (CNN, Amy Cummings)

“As soon as it all settled, people immediately started asking, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK?’ And people that were burned, people started getting ice out of their coolers, putting ice on burns,” Knuckles said.

She said immediately emergency medical technicians were on scene, and people started leaving.

“And as we were walking across the bridge, there were fireworks going off on the other pontoons closer to those people, and our minds are thinking, ‘Why are you still shooting fireworks off from pontoons?’ People were just hurt,” Knuckles said.

The city of Allegan released a statement Tuesday, which stated that they contracted with Wolverine Fireworks Display, a company they’ve used for years.

It went on to state in part: “During the firework display, a firework cake from the proximate show unintentionally landed in a crowd located to the east of one of the pontoon boats. This resulted in a handful of minor injuries, all but one of which was treated at the site of the incident. One individual was transported to Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital for further evaluation. Our thoughts are with all of those who were affected by this unintentional incident.”

Knuckles said by the time they got to the other side of the iron bridge the fireworks were over, but she said believes the city should’ve added more than just thoughts to their statement.

“The fact that no apology was made is very hurtful,” she said. “Because I know there were kids out here that have autism.”

Copyright 2023 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois

Latest News

The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose vision after fireworks accident
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly...
1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
As people celebrated the Fourth of July with barbeques and fireworks shows, it was also a day...
Eastern Iowa Quilts of Valor groups teaches next generation to make quilts for veterans