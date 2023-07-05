Show You Care
Sunshine returns Thursday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A few scattered showers moved through Eastern Iowa this afternoon as a cold front traveled through the area. The cold front also brought a cloudy sky to most of the area and cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Tonight & Thursday

Tonight, will be mild with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky. We’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Thursday morning and will continue to see sunshine throughout the day with comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunshine returns Thursday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Friday & Beyond

More clouds are expected Friday with a slight chance showers and storms possible Friday night and into Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry and seasonal before more showers and storms are possible Tuesday through the end of the week.

Sunshine returns Thursday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

