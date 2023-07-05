Scattered showers and storms possible, cooler air arrives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a transition day for weather in eastern Iowa, with the area seeing some of the impacts of a cold front passing through.

That front and its associated storm system will provide the possibility of scattered showers and storms at times today. We’ve already seen some this morning, and the threat hangs around until about mid-afternoon. At this point, due to the speed of the cold front, the risk for stronger or severe storms has diminished and focused farther to our east. Isolated heavy downpours are still possible with storms that develop. Highs will be held back by cloudiness, a northwesterly breeze, and any rain in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Skies turn mostly clear tonight as drier air moves in. Dew points fall as a result, allowing lows to cool off into the 50s. Sunshine will be widespread on Thursday, but highs only reach the upper 70s as a cool air mass settles in for a couple of days. Friday will feature similar conditions, rounding out the work week with a couple of really nice weather days.

A chance for some showers and storms returns Friday night into Saturday. The chance for additional storms later in the weekend looks lower now than it did before, so it has been removed from our forecast. Highs gradually start to climb back into the 80s for most.

A few more chances for showers and storms are out there next week as an active pattern generally sticks around.

