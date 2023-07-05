Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

Latest News

Good Samaritan finds missing K9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom commissioned mural for the...
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors
Wherever Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark goes, her fans will follow. That...
Waves of fans show up to support Caitlin Clark in John Deere Classic