Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry issued a statement in response to a controversial parade entry at the Muscatine 4th of July parade.

Officials say the parade entry consisted of “a woman dressed in Native American attire with a rope around her hands walking alongside a horseback rider holding the rope.” The organization stated that they did not condone the behavior of the entry.

You can read the full statement below:

“It was brought to the attention of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), that there was a parade entry consisting of a woman dressed in Native American attire with a rope around her hands walking alongside a horseback rider holding the rope.

GMCCI does not condone this behavior and this entry does not represent our community.

GMCCI President & CEO Brad Bark spoke to the group following the parade, and we can assure the community this will not happen again. The group stated that their intention was to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation on how unjustly they were treated.

The 4th of July Parade is intended to be a celebration for the community, and going forward we are going to approve parade participants that reflect the goals and values of GMCCI and the Muscatine community.”

