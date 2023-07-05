Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Muscatine officials issue statement in wake of controversial parade entry

Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
Muscatine Chamber of Commerce
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry issued a statement in response to a controversial parade entry at the Muscatine 4th of July parade.

Officials say the parade entry consisted of “a woman dressed in Native American attire with a rope around her hands walking alongside a horseback rider holding the rope.” The organization stated that they did not condone the behavior of the entry.

You can read the full statement below:

“It was brought to the attention of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), that there was a parade entry consisting of a woman dressed in Native American attire with a rope around her hands walking alongside a horseback rider holding the rope.

GMCCI does not condone this behavior and this entry does not represent our community.

GMCCI President & CEO Brad Bark spoke to the group following the parade, and we can assure the community this will not happen again. The group stated that their intention was to pay homage to the Cherokee Nation on how unjustly they were treated.

The 4th of July Parade is intended to be a celebration for the community, and going forward we are going to approve parade participants that reflect the goals and values of GMCCI and the Muscatine community.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in July 2nd shooting investigation
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in July 2nd shooting investigation
City of Cedar Rapids to pay $10K to settle lawsuit over Citizen Review Board
The Fort Dodge Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in a shooting.
Teen shot, killed in Fort Dodge Tuesday night