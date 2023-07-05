Kernels have seen record-setting attendance this summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More baseball fans are pouring into Veterans Memorial Stadium this summer compared to last. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have seen a 35 percent increase in attendance, which also topped the record when one Angels superstar spent the summer in Iowa.

“The first 36 games are a record compared to any other year. We’re comparing that to the 2010 year when we had Mike Trout. He sort of put his name out there every single night and everybody knew what that was going to result in. We beat it,” Cedar Rapids Kernels general manager Scott Wilson said.

One key factor is the weather.

“Mother Nature played along incredibly in those first 36 games. Sometimes in April, the white stuff is still flying,” he added.

Rain hasn’t impacted many games this season and if you look back at opening day in 2022, it looked a lot different than April 11 opening day this spring.

“The 90 degree temperatures, that’s summer baseball in Iowa. That’s what makes corn grow,” Wilson said.

The organization believes stadium upgrades have also played a role. In the offseason, $3.34 million dollars went into stadium renovations for things such as batting cages and a weight room. Although fans don’t see those facilities regularly, they do see the new video board in the outfield. The team is also headed to the postseason for the tenth consecutive year after winning the Midwest League West Division First Half Championship.

“We like to pack the house on our level because the boys play better in front of that. I constantly get reminded, like man great crowd last night, it was so fun to play in front of all those folks. They really do feed off that energy,” Wilson explained.

July and August are the two busiest months at the ballpark. The Kernels promotions team hopes to continue getting fans in seats and making Minor League Baseball an affordable memory for families.

“I think we’re getting back to a realm of families wanting to do more things, make more memories,” Wilson said. “You don’t know when another 2020 or something that like is going to come up. Make the memories now because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.