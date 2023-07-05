Show You Care
Keokuk County woman dead, three others injured in Marion County crash

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old Keokuk County woman died, and three other people were injured, after a single-vehicle crash in Marion County on Tuesday.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. near Knoxville, when the driver of the vehicle lost control while heading southbound on Highway S45 around a set of S curves.

The vehicle reportedly went off the road and into a ditch, vaulting over a driveway. The vehicle went airborne and hit a tree.

The Iowa State Patrol identified Whitney Brown, of What Cheer, as the passenger killed in the crash. Officials said she was sitting in the rear passenger side of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

