Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa woman celebrates 100th birthday on Independence Day

By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Americans may have celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday, but one Iowa woman also celebrated a big milestone.

Leah Shearon, of Sioux City, celebrated her 100th birthday at Northern Hills Assisted Living Facility.

Shearon’s party was organized by her local pastor, and many close friends and family showed up to help her celebrate. They all enjoyed cake and refreshments while visiting her.

Shearon said that even she was surprised by reaching triple digits.

“I just can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, that’s a lot of years,” Shearon said.

Through the ups and downs of 100 years, Shearon’s advice to her community was to stay close to friends and family, while making time for the people you love.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois

Latest News

Kernels have seen record-setting attendance this summer
Kernels have seen record-setting attendance this summer
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
Fifth Seasons 8k and 5k races
Cedar Rapids holds 37th annual Fifth Season races