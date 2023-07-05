Show You Care
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in July 2nd shooting investigation(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 2:26 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of Mile Marker 93 on southbound Highway 218 for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the side of the road.

Responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Iowa City Police have identified a vehicle of interest through their investigation that they believed to be associated with the incident. The vehicle in question is a black Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alec Fjelstul at AFjelstul@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.

