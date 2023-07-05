Hiawatha man charged with sexually abusing child

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old child.

Officials say that Caleb Montgomery Myers sexually abused the child between January 2019 and December 2019. According to the criminal complaint, the child reported the abuse to her mother who then confronted Myers in a recorded phone call. Police say Myers admitted to the abuse in the call.

After being confronted by Hiawatha Police, Myers reportedly stated that he “hoped it was something they could handle privately” and that he “did not need this today.”

Myers was charged with Sex Abuse in the Second Degree - Child under 12, 1st Offense.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.