Gov. Reynolds calls for special session to enact pro-life legislation

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is nearing passage of a dramatic reduction in unemployment benefits as a way to force people to fill thousands of open jobs and reverse a trend in which the governor argues the state's "safety net has become a hammock." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that she will convene the Iowa legislature for “the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives.”

It comes after the Iowa Supreme Court split that allowed abortions to remain legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Reynolds had asked the Iowa Supreme Court to lift an injunction on a 2018 law that would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

The Iowa law currently contains exceptions for medical emergencies, including threats to the mother’s life, rape, incest, and fetal abnormality.

On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds released the following announcement:

“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives.

In 2018, I proposed, the legislature passed, and I proudly signed into law legislation that protected unborn babies from abortion once a heartbeat was detectable. After years of litigation, the Iowa Supreme Court was split 3-3 last month in its opinion regarding whether a lower court’s injunction of the Fetal Heartbeat Law should be dissolved. This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law.

I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I  continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come.”

The special session will take place on Tuesday, July 11th, at 8:30 am.

