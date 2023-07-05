Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A few scattered showers for some today, then turning cooler

Scattered rain showers remain possible today ahead of a cool July stretch to end the workweek.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain showers remain possible today ahead of a cool July stretch to end the workweek.

Look for a few scattered rain showers still this afternoon for parts of eastern Iowa. Not everyone will see rain and for those that do, it should be light and brief.

A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon. The most likely area to see rain is in...
A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon. The most likely area to see rain is in southeastern Iowa later in the afternoon.(KCRG)

Temperatures are cooler this afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s but it’ll still feel muggy until the cold front passes. Behind the front bringing these showers, temperatures settle into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the next few days. Dew points back off as well and it should feel much more comfortable. Mostly sunny skies dry us out on Thursday with clouds building Friday and small shower chances back as we head into the weekend.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Afternoon, July 5th
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning, July 5
Scattered storms are possible today.
Scattered showers and storms possible, cooler air arrives