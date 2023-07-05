A few scattered showers for some today, then turning cooler

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain showers remain possible today ahead of a cool July stretch to end the workweek.

Look for a few scattered rain showers still this afternoon for parts of eastern Iowa. Not everyone will see rain and for those that do, it should be light and brief.

A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon. The most likely area to see rain is in southeastern Iowa later in the afternoon. (KCRG)

Temperatures are cooler this afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s but it’ll still feel muggy until the cold front passes. Behind the front bringing these showers, temperatures settle into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the next few days. Dew points back off as well and it should feel much more comfortable. Mostly sunny skies dry us out on Thursday with clouds building Friday and small shower chances back as we head into the weekend.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.