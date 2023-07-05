Show You Care
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – A baby deer learned the joy of freedom after being rescued on Independence Day.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard.

The animal appeared to have fallen in a hole and was stuck under a rock. There’s no word on how long it had been there.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)

Police said the fawn didn’t seem to be hurt, but it wasn’t able to get out on its own.

An officer dug around the fawn, eventually freeing it.

The deer then ran off to reunite with its mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

