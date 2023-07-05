Dubuque home uninhabitable after Wednesday morning fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A two-story, Dubuque house is considered uninhabitable after a fire early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, Dubuque firefighters said a neighbor called to report the fire just after 5:20 a.m. in the 80 block of Collins Street.

Fire crews said they worked to extinguish fire in the garage and the basement.

One firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but has since been released. No one else was injured.

The Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Firefighters said the home is considered uninhabitable.

