City of Cedar Rapids to pay $10K to settle lawsuit over Citizen Review Board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids agreed to pay $10,000 to settle a lawsuit over the makeup of the Police Department’s Citizen Review Board, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

The ordinance initially required five members of the nine-member review board to be People of Color, however, the city dropped that requirement in October while this case was going on.

In October last year, Kevin Wymore, of Cedar Rapids, who is white, sued the city over the ordinance, calling it unconstitutional.

Iowa Capital Dispatch reports Wymore was passed over for a spot on the board at least twice, allegedly because he was ineligible to fill one of the five positions reserved for a Person of Color, despite the fact that Wymore holds a master’s degree in public policy, among other qualifications.

During an oral argument on the motion regarding the lawsuit last year, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams asked why the ordinance requires a specific number of board members be people of color. The city’s legal counsel said the board was created to promote equitable treatment of citizens and remedy trends rooted in bias.

The review board was established and held its first meeting in 2021 after Advocates for Social Justice called for change within policing in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A post on the city’s website says the board’s purpose “is to ensure fair and professional law enforcement that is constitutional, effective and responsive to the standards, values and needs of those to be served.”

