Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

City of Cedar Rapids to pay $10K to settle lawsuit over Citizen Review Board

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids agreed to pay $10,000 to settle a lawsuit over the makeup of the Police Department’s Citizen Review Board, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.

The ordinance initially required five members of the nine-member review board to be People of Color, however, the city dropped that requirement in October while this case was going on.

In October last year, Kevin Wymore, of Cedar Rapids, who is white, sued the city over the ordinance, calling it unconstitutional.

Iowa Capital Dispatch reports Wymore was passed over for a spot on the board at least twice, allegedly because he was ineligible to fill one of the five positions reserved for a Person of Color, despite the fact that Wymore holds a master’s degree in public policy, among other qualifications.

During an oral argument on the motion regarding the lawsuit last year, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams asked why the ordinance requires a specific number of board members be people of color. The city’s legal counsel said the board was created to promote equitable treatment of citizens and remedy trends rooted in bias.

The review board was established and held its first meeting in 2021 after Advocates for Social Justice called for change within policing in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A post on the city’s website says the board’s purpose “is to ensure fair and professional law enforcement that is constitutional, effective and responsive to the standards, values and needs of those to be served.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz
Randy Allen Jackson
Clinton shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
Fireworks from Storyblocks
Eastern Iowa fireworks displays

Latest News

The Fort Dodge Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in a shooting.
Teen shot, killed in Fort Dodge Tuesday night
Teen shot, killed in Fort Dodge Tuesday night
Dubuque home uninhabitable after Wednesday morning fire
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Iowa Faith and Freedom...
GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy to be in Ottumwa Monday