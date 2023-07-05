Show You Care
Cedar Rapids restaurant officially closes doors

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The raw and vegan restaurant Rawlicious closed its doors for the final time at the end of June.

Their landlord, the arts nonprofit CSPS, is bringing in an new tenant.

An Iowa native said she had a dream of opening her own, unique restaurant. Now, the doors on that dream have come to a close.

On June 30th, Jessica Lafayette spent the day painting over a custom-commissioned mural for the walls of Rawlicious.

”Oh my gosh- I cried a few tears,” Lafayette said.

In February, Lafayette received notice from CSPS that the lease for Rawlicious, a restaurant in Newbo that focused on Raw and Vegan cuisine, would not be renewed.

Fans of the restaurant took to social media to show their support, which Lafayette had hoped would change the minds of the CSPS board.

”Of course we’re devastated because our customers went to bat for us and they fought really hard for us to stay in this space,” Lafayette said.

But at the end of June, Rawlicious received another notice that it was time to move out.

Back in February, CSPS board chair Monica Vernon told KCRG that the decision to remove Rawlicious and bring in a new tenant was not an easy one. Vernon had said that the decision came based on the hours the restaurant was open and the amount of foot traffic it drove.

”How do we remain sustainable? How do we get to the point where we pay our employees living wages and we keep this old place fixed up. And maybe even we get some dollars to bring in some other kinds of acts that we think would really make a difference,” Vernon said.

While in the CSPS building, Rawlicious was open Tuesday through Saturday for 5 hours each day.

Rawlicious was offered space in Newbo City Market but declined.

”That is kind of a startup incubator and we feel like we’re kind of past the point of startup,” Lafayette said.

But this might not be the end for Rawlicious. It’s hoping to find another space that matches its needs.

We did reach out to Monica Vernon for more information but she said that the CSPS had no comment at this time.

