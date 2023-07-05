Cedar Rapids family displaced after backyard grill fire spreads to house

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family was displaced Tuesday afternoon after a grill caught fire in their backyard and spread to their house.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Moose Drive Northwest around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a propane tank ruptured, causing the fire to spread to the deck, the back of the house, and the attic, causing significant damage.

One adult and two kids were home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.