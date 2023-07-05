Show You Care
Cedar Rapids family displaced after backyard grill fire spreads to house

A Cedar Rapids family is displaced after a grill caught on fire, significantly damaging their house.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids family was displaced Tuesday afternoon after a grill caught fire in their backyard and spread to their house.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Moose Drive Northwest around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters said a propane tank ruptured, causing the fire to spread to the deck, the back of the house, and the attic, causing significant damage.

One adult and two kids were home at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

As people celebrated the Fourth of July with barbeques and fireworks shows, it was also a day...
Eastern Iowa Quilts of Valor groups teaches next generation to make quilts for veterans
