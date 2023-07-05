Caitlin Clark tees off at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Illinois (WQAD) - The John Deere Classic is back starting Wednesday and ending on Sunday.

This year Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark is teeing off at the Pro-Am tournament. Then Iowa-native Zach Johnson tees off in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Clark and Johnson are playing with three amateurs before participating in Youth Clinic on the driving range and 3 p.m.

Country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker are set to perform this weekend.

WQAD’s Camille Gear shared images of Caitlin Clark teeing off Wednesday morning at TPC Deere Run.

The superstar is here!!! @CaitlinClark22 has teed off here at @JDCLASSIC!



Full coverage tonight on the 19th Hole

The John Deere Classic Twitter account also shared images of Clark saying she teed off at 8:08 a.m.

It's a seas of gold and black for the 8:08 tee time!

