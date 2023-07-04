‘Thankfully, I wasn’t here’: Ringgold County family recalls night that storm hit home

Ringgold County, Iowa (KCCI) - Lew Knapp was headed back home to Iowa after being away from family in Arizona for a year. He decided to stay an extra day to say his final goodbyes to friends. That change of plans potentially saved him from being hurt.

A powerful storm brought strong winds and rain to the rural areas of southwest Ringgold County Thursday night going into early Friday morning. Lew Knapp’s family home was damaged by the storm. Shattered glass and wood were thrown onto the bed where he would have been sleeping had he come home the day he originally planned to.

“Thankfully, I wasn’t here,” Lew Knapp said. “But still scary ... really scary.”

Lew Knapp’s dad, Steve Knapp, said he’s thankful no one got hurt that night.

“He dodged a bullet that night,” Steve Knapp said. “The Good Lord had a plan for him.”

Rodney Shields also woke up to damage on Friday morning. His family members, who live close by, suffered property damage as well.

“Here we go again,” Shields said. “It just seems like we get one of these and get these things fixed back up, and here we go again.”

Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Ringgold County on Saturday. The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

Steve Knapp and Shields both say they will probably apply for aid from the state. In the meantime, the two families are thankful for the community’s help in picking up the pieces left behind by the storm.

“I have a lot of good friends and neighbors,” Steve Knapp said. “We were kind of inundated by people wanting to help. It didn’t take very long to clean up, really.”

“The community has been really good about helping people in need when things like this happen,” Shields said.

