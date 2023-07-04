Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Thankfully, I wasn’t here’: Ringgold County family recalls night that storm hit home

A southwest Iowa man says a change in plans likely saved him after a strong storm hit his family home last week.
By KCCI Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ringgold County, Iowa (KCCI) - Lew Knapp was headed back home to Iowa after being away from family in Arizona for a year. He decided to stay an extra day to say his final goodbyes to friends. That change of plans potentially saved him from being hurt.

A powerful storm brought strong winds and rain to the rural areas of southwest Ringgold County Thursday night going into early Friday morning. Lew Knapp’s family home was damaged by the storm. Shattered glass and wood were thrown onto the bed where he would have been sleeping had he come home the day he originally planned to.

“Thankfully, I wasn’t here,” Lew Knapp said. “But still scary ... really scary.”

Lew Knapp’s dad, Steve Knapp, said he’s thankful no one got hurt that night.

“He dodged a bullet that night,” Steve Knapp said. “The Good Lord had a plan for him.”

Rodney Shields also woke up to damage on Friday morning. His family members, who live close by, suffered property damage as well.

“Here we go again,” Shields said. “It just seems like we get one of these and get these things fixed back up, and here we go again.”

Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Ringgold County on Saturday. The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

Steve Knapp and Shields both say they will probably apply for aid from the state. In the meantime, the two families are thankful for the community’s help in picking up the pieces left behind by the storm.

“I have a lot of good friends and neighbors,” Steve Knapp said. “We were kind of inundated by people wanting to help. It didn’t take very long to clean up, really.”

“The community has been really good about helping people in need when things like this happen,” Shields said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in boat explosion
Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
One business owner in Davenport says he is frustrated by the lack of assistance from the city...
Davenport business left out to dry with no assistance after a city inspection
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash
Mount Vernon Road Southeast back open after Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
The Iowa State Patrol has extra troopers out this extended holiday weekend to cut down on...
Iowa State Patrol urging caution on the roads for Fourth of July
Two Republican Presidential candidates are spending the fourth of July in Iowa
Republican Presidential candidates in Iowa for holiday
The city of Davenport forced people living in an apartment building in downtown to evacuate...
Another apartment building in downtown Davenport forced to permanently evacuate