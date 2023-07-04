Returning players hope experience can help Heartlanders reach the next level

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hockey hasn’t stopped for the Iowa Heartlanders. In addition to trying to grow the game in the Coralville area with their summer camps, they’re already putting their team together for year three.

For three weeks camps this summer, you can find a couple players and head coach Derek Damon at The Rink at Coral Ridge. Together they’re helping kids learn more about the game.

“It’s awesome. It’s why I got into this game. I enjoyed doing this when I was a kid and it’s how we can grow the game here in Coralville and the Iowa City area,” Damon said.

“It’s so fun. This is another reason why I decided to stay here for the whole summer,” Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura said.

The Heartlanders have signed 12 guys this offseason, but a big difference is the experience they’ll have on their roster come fall.

“It was our number one target this summer. It was to make sure we got guys like Yuki signed and also Kevin McKernan. These are guys that are veteran guys in the league, guys that want to be here in the area, and that are staying here over the summer. It’s important for us to have these veteran guys here that set the tone and the culture,” Damon added.

Miura, who is a favorite among the fans, enters his third year. The Tokyo, Japan native has been with the club since its inaugural season.

“My first time playing in the U.S., I was 20 years old and that was with the Waterloo Blackhawks. Then, after four years in college, I came back to Iowa. It’s kind of crazy, but I feel like Iowa is my second home,” he said.

Miura’s rookie year was interrupted by an injury, where a trip to the emergency room revealed he had lacerations to his liver and kidney.

“That was the biggest injury I’ve every had,” he said.

Thanks to the help from the team’s medical staff, Miura was able to return to the ice in two months and play in 41 games his first season. Last year, his ice time increased. He registered 11 goals and 19 assists in 71 games, but knows he’ll be a key piece to helping lead the Heartlanders this season.

“I’m not a guy who kind of leads the team with words, because I’m still learning English, but that’s why I want to show my leadership with my attitude and work ethic,” Miura explained.

Coach Damon knows that players like Miura will help take their organization to the next level.

“These are guys that have bought into what we’re trying to sell, the culture and we feel the only place we’re going is up,” Damon said.

