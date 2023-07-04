Show You Care
Republican Presidential candidates in Iowa for holiday

Two Republican Presidential candidates are spending the Fourth of July in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence is set to campaign in Iowa for the 4th of July.

The Republican candidate is expected to walk in the Urbandale Fourth of July Celebration Parade Tuesday morning.

He will then head to Boone for a meet and greet Tuesday afternoon.

Another Republican presidential candidate is also set to campaign in Iowa.

Francis Suarez is the mayor of Miami.

He is set to celebrate the 4th of July in Cedar Rapids.

He will attend the 5-K Corridor Running Fifth Season Race at Green Square Park.

This starts Tuesday morning at 7:15.

He will then take part in the Freedom Festival Pancake Breakfast at ImOn Ice Arena at nine AM.

