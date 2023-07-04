Republican Presidential candidates in Iowa for holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence is set to campaign in Iowa for the 4th of July.

The Republican candidate is expected to walk in the Urbandale Fourth of July Celebration Parade Tuesday morning.

He will then head to Boone for a meet and greet Tuesday afternoon.

Another Republican presidential candidate is also set to campaign in Iowa.

Francis Suarez is the mayor of Miami.

He is set to celebrate the 4th of July in Cedar Rapids.

He will attend the 5-K Corridor Running Fifth Season Race at Green Square Park.

This starts Tuesday morning at 7:15.

He will then take part in the Freedom Festival Pancake Breakfast at ImOn Ice Arena at nine AM.

