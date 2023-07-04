Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz

Show You Care
Hope Schwartz
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Police said Hope Schwartz was last seen at around 6 p.m. on July 3rd in the 2100 block of N Towne Court NE.

She is described as being 4′8″ tall and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts but officials say she may have changed clothes since then.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

