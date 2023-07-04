One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a man was shot multiple times in the early hours of Fourth of July in Iowa City.

In a news release, Iowa City Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive, near the intersection with Mormon Trek Boulevard. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police did not release any other details of the shooting except to say officers are still investigating. Police also asked anyone with information or security camera footage to contact them.

