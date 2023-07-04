Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Show You Care
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

