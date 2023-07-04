Herbert Hoover Museum holds public reading of Declaration of Independence

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans carried on a tradition on Tuesday that dates back to the first Fourth of July.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum in West Branch held a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The tradition dates back to the founding of the country - though the library has only been doing it since 2012.

The library’s director says the words in the Declaration of Independence still hold true almost 250 years later.

After the reading, the Eastern Iowa brass band performed different patriotic songs.

You can watch the full reading here:

