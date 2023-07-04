Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Herbert Hoover Museum holds public reading of Declaration of Independence

The library's director says the words in the Declaration of Independence still hold true almost 250 years later.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans carried on a tradition on Tuesday that dates back to the first Fourth of July.

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum in West Branch held a public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The tradition dates back to the founding of the country - though the library has only been doing it since 2012.

The library’s director says the words in the Declaration of Independence still hold true almost 250 years later.

After the reading, the Eastern Iowa brass band performed different patriotic songs.

You can watch the full reading here:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 hurt in boat explosion
Multiple injuries after boat explosion at Lake Rathbun
Iowa City Police responded to the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive just after 1:00 am Tuesday...
One wounded in Iowa City shooting on 4th of July
Two dead after Floyd County crash
Two dead after Floyd County crash
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
Dubuque man wins lottery after getting engaged
Hope Schwartz
Operation Quickfind: Hope Schwartz

Latest News

E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
Fifth Seasons 8k and 5k races
Cedar Rapids holds 37th annual Fifth Season races
2024 Presidential hopeful Francis Suarez makes a stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: Brad Burton)
2024 Presidential hopefuls make Independence Day stops in Iowa
E. Coli not impacting holiday swimmers
E.coli in lakes not impacting holiday swimmers